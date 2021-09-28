Barcelona receive blockbuster offer from Dubai company to write off debts - Reports

In some positive news for FC Barcelona, the club may have received a major boost towards securing financial stability. A Dubai-based company has offered to inject around £1.2 billion to write off the club's massive amount of debt, according to Spanish channel 8TV (via the Mirror).

Barcelona's financial situation has been one of the major talking points during the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The injection of money from the Dubai-based company could thus be a blessing for the Catalan giants.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona will not have to make any repayments for the next two years which can be extended to a total of 12 years.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has agreed that the club is currently in the rebuilding phase following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer. Due to the financial crisis, the Catalan giants were not able to offer Messi a new deal which resulted in him joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

It is worth noting that Barcelona had previously rejected an outside investment offer when CVC Capital wanted to partner with La Liga in a revenue sharing deal. However, the Dubai-based company will have a lower interest rate, making the deal much more attractive.

The Dubai-based firm could help the club run in a much more sustainable manner in the future.

Barcelona had a difficult summer due to their financial problems

Barcelona faced one of the toughest times in their recent history due to their bleak financial situation. The Blaugrana were forced to offload some of their fringe players in order to balance the books. The likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic and Emerson Royal have all moved on from the club.

Barcelona were forced to strengthen their squad by signing free agents. In order to register them, some of the senior members of the squad, like Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, were told to take pay cuts.

As things stand, Barcelona have made a slow start to their new season. The Blaugrana currently sit sixth in the La Liga charts, having picked up 12 points from their opening six games.

