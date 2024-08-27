Barcelona receive boost in pursuit of €30m-rated Bundesliga star: Reports 

Barcelona target Jonathan Tah reportedly remains firm in his stance of wanting to leave Bayer Leverkusen. Florian Plettenberg reports that the player's agent Pini Zahavi and Tah have made it clear that the German international will leave this summer or as a free agent in the next one.

Leverkusen are open to selling as Tah wants to leave. Barca have made recent contacts with Tah and Bayern Munich are still in the race. Leverkusen are reportedly asking €30 million for Tah.

Plettenberg reported:

"Jonathan #Tah and Pini Zahavi have made it clear once again that he wants to leave Leverkusen now or as a free agent in 2025! Contract extension not an option … Bayer 04 willing to let him go until Deadline Day as Tah wants to leave!"

The report continued:

"Barcelona have inquired about Tah in recent hours and #Barca are still there. Possible Bayern deal, still not off. Leverkusen demand €30m all-in from both clubs. No new offers arrived. Crucial hours and days now."

Tah has been at Leverkusen since 2015 and has so far made 355 appearances for the club. He has played 29 games for Germany and featured in four of Julian Nagelsmann's team's five games during Euro 2024.

Barcelona, meanwhile, already have options in their backline, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia in the squad. Garcia, though, has been linked with a move to Girona and Tah could be a good addition to Hansi Flick's side.

Hansi Flick reacts to Barcelona's form this season

Barcelona are set to play Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, August 27. La Blaugrana have so far won both of their games this season, 2-1 against Valencia away and by the same scoreline against Athletic Bilbao at home.

Flick has now judged his team's form this season. Speaking to the media ahead of the Vallecano game, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

“I think in the last press conference I said it: we are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch. The quality of training is good, they are very focused, the intensity is good… and that shows in the games."

He added:

“If you only train at 80 percent it’s impossible to give 100 percent in the matches. We analyze every match to improve in every match.”

Barcelona are currently third in La Liga with six points from two matches. However, they have played one game less than both Villarreal and Celta Vigo, who are currently the top two sides.

