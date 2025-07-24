Barcelona receive boost as they're set to free up €2.8 million in FFP margin if they sell attacker: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could free up €2.8 million in their financial fair play margin by selling Pau Victor this summer. This follows recent speculations that the striker is set to complete an €15 million move to SC Braga.

His potential sale and that of other fringe players are expected to make room for the registration of new players, and also help lighten the financial burden. Pau Victor was initially set to commence the forthcoming campaign as one of Hansi Flick's options in the centre-forward position.

However, the arrival of Marcus Rashford, who recently joined the Catalans on loan from Manchester United, seems to have pushed him out of the squad. The LaLiga Giants are now listening to offers for the 23-year-old as they look to avoid the financial situation they suffered last January.

Pau Victor's contract at the Camp Nou was expected to run till June 2029, having only joined them permanently from Girona last summer. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barca Atletic. As a first-team player, the Spaniard only registered 379 minutes in 29 appearances for Barcelona. He also contributed two goals and one assist in his stint at the club.

"Barcelona is a club where people's dreams come true" - Marcus Rashford

FCB Unveil New Signing Marcus Rashford - Source: Getty

Marcus Rashford has claimed Barcelona is a club where dreams are fulfilled. The winger revealed that joining the club means a lot to him.

During his unveiling, where he expressed his happiness at having joined the Catalans, Rashford was quoted as saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Barcelona is a club where people's dreams come true. What the club stands for means a lot to me as well and it feels like I'm at home, and this is a big factor in my choice. I feel I’m joining a family."

As per Sky Sports, the 27-year-old joined the defending LaLiga champions on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The loan deal also included an option to buy for €30 million. Meanwhile, Rashford will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Gary Lineker, who scored 51 goals in 138 games for Barca.

