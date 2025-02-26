Barcelona receive green light from FIFA for sale of on-loan star, awaiting approval from rival club over termination of loan deal: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received FIFA’s official approval for the sale of their loanee player Vitor Roque from Real Betis to Brazilian side Palmeiras. Roque, who joined La Blaugrana from Athletico Paranaense last year, fell down the pecking order under new manager Hansi Flick and was consequently loaned to Betis last summer.

Ad

Barcelona are financially hamstrung at the moment, which has limited their ability to make new additions. One of the ways they splurge money on new signings is to recoup money from player sales. Roque has emerged as one of the players on Barca’s outgoings and could be permanently out of the club soon.

With two days left before the transfer window halted in Brazil, Barca were reportedly set to complete the sale of Roque to Palmeiras. But LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) stood in the way of the deal, arguing that the transfer window in Spain was already closed. This prevented the Catalan giants from recalling and re-registering the Brazilian forward since he was on loan at Betis.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to LaLiga and RFEF’s impediment, Barca reportedly reached out to FIFA and UEFA to seek a solution, as they aimed to finalize the 19-year-old striker’s sale.

In what would have been music to La Blaugrana's ears, Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Barcelona have received an official go-ahead from FIFA to carry out the transfer of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras. The report added that the Catalan club had capitalized on a legal loophole in FIFA’s transfer regulations.

Ad

Article 5.2 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players allows Barca to sell Roque, although the transfer window in Spain is closed.

Despite receiving FIFA’s approval, the Catalan giants must first reach an agreement with Betis to terminate Vitor Roque’s loan contract that runs out in June this year.

Should La Blaugrana reach an agreement with the Andalusian-based club before Friday (February 28) when the transfer window in Brazil closes, either through financial compensation or by giving them a significant percentage of the sale proceeds, Vitor Roque will join Palmeiras. If this happens, Barcelona will secure €25 million for 80% of the player’s rights.

Ad

Palmeiras in advance talks to sign Barcelona loanee – Reports

Amid reports that FIFA has given Barcelona the approval to permanently part ways with Vitor Roque, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Brazilian side Palmeiras are already in advance talks to sign the 19-year-old.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Romano had claimed that Roque had no future at Barcelona as he was not part of Hansi Flick’s plans and that selling him was on the club's mind.

Expand Tweet

It is further said that Palmeiras have reached an agreement with Barca for a €25 million transfer fee plus a 20% sell-on clause. However, Real Betis will have the final say on the player as their loan deal included a buy option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback