Barcelona receive major injury boost as key man returns to team training following knee problem: Reports

Inigo Martinez is all set to return to action for Barcelona for the LaLiga game against Osasuna on Thursday, March 27, according to Mundo Deportivo. The veteran defender picked up an injury earlier this month and had to withdraw from the Spain squad for the recent internationals.

Ad

His involvement in the Catalans' upcoming league game was previously under doubt as well. But, it looks like he might return in time to feature against Osasuna.

Hansi Flick is struggling to name a backline for the Osasuna game, with Pau Cubarsi returning early from international duty with a knock.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo won't be back in time from his commitment with the national team to feature in midweek. As such, the LaLiga giants remain a little light at the back for Thursday's match.

Ad

Trending

However, Barcelona have now received a boost in the buildup to the game. Martinez has now recovered from a parameniscitis in his right knee and has already joined training.

As such, it is believed that the 33-year-old will be available for selection for Thursday's game and is aiming to be in the starting XI. The Catalans were originally set to play Osasuna earlier this month but it was rescheduled due to the sudden death of their team doctor.

Ad

Meanwhile, Martinez has been outstanding under Hansi Flick this season, registering 34 appearances across competitions, including 33 starts. He has been a rock at the back alongside Pau Cubarsi and has been key to the LaLiga giant's recent rise.

The Spaniard recently signed a one-year extension with Barcelona that keeps him at the club until next summer.

Are Barcelona eyeing a Bundesliga defender this year?

Inigo Martinez

Barcelona will face competition from the Premier League sides in their plan to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German defender has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent times, but his contract expires this summer.

Ad

The player is all set to leave the reigning Bundesliga champions at the end of the season for a new adventure. The player's contract situation makes him a lucrative option for the Catalans, who are still facing financial constraints.

Tah is apparently eager to move to Camp Nou as well but isn't short of options. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are hot on his heels at the moment.

Barcelona are yet to agree a deal with the 29-year-old's camp, although the player is willing to wait for the club. However, unless the Catalans address the situation quickly, Tah's other suitors will stand a chance in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback