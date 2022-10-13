Barcelona receive major injury boost as key player is set to be fit and start El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Jules Kounde will be in Barcelona's squad to face Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend and could even start the match for them, according to Diario AS.

Barcelona have had a positive 2022-23 La Liga campaign so far, having won seven and drawn one of their eight games. Unbeaten in the league, they currently sit atop the table with 22 points.

The Catalans' arch-rivals Real Madrid notably have the same number of points to their name. The two teams are only separated by goal difference at the moment, but that could change this weekend.

Los Blancos are scheduled to host Xavi's side at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday, October 16. The match will provide both teams with an opportunity to take a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona, who have not won the league since 2019, will be keen to keep their place as table-toppers. They will thus be delighted to have Kounde back from injury ahead of their trip to Madrid.

The Blaugrana acquired Kounde's services from league rivals Sevilla for €50 million in the summer. He has since been an important player for the team, contributing towards three goals in five matches and helping them keep as many clean sheets.

However, the France international has not featured in Barcelona's last four matches across all competitions due to an injury. There were concerns that he would not return in time for the team's clash against Real Madrid.

According to the aforementioned source, though, Kounde is almost guaranteed to be in Xavi's squad on Sunday. There is also hope that he can come straight back into the starting XI.

It is unclear which position Kounde will play in if Xavi decides to start him against Carlo Ancelotti's side. While the 23-year-old is primarily a centre-back, he has operated as a right-back for the Camp Nou outfit this term.

Barcelona tipped to drop Gerard Pique against Real Madrid

With Kounde back in the mix, Gerard Pique is tipped to lose his place in the starting lineup. He has notably started in each of Barcelona's last three matches in all competitions.

The increased playing time already seems to be weighing heavy on the 35-year-old defender. He has also been largely criticized for his performance in the team's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

Pique, though, could still feature for the visitors against Real Madrid on Sunday, possibly as a second-half substitute.

