Barcelona receive massive injury boost ahead of Catalan derby - Reports

Barcelona’s star centre-back Ronald Araujo has received the all-clear from the club’s medical department, Javi Miguel of Spanish outlet Diario AS has claimed. The news is bound to boost the club’s morale ahead of Saturday’s (31 December) Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Uruguay international Araujo has not been in action since picking up a thigh injury during an international friendly with Iran back in September. The 23-year-old centre-back had to undergo surgery and was sidelined for up to three months.

Despite not being fit, Araujo was included in Uruguay’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, as the South Americans were eliminated in the group stage itself, Araujo did not get the chance to represent his country in Qatar.

Araujo returned to Barcelona earlier in December and recently resumed training with the group. It was believed that the club doctors would give him the green light sooner rather than later. According to Miguel, the medical department has finally declared him fit, making him eligible for selection when Barcelona resume their La Liga campaign on Saturday.

However, given his prolonged absence, Barca boss Xavi might take a cautious approach and ease him back into the fold. Hence, it would not be surprising if the Blaugrana offered Araujo a cameo appearance in the Catalan derby before thrusting him into the starting XI against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 8 January.

Barcelona superstar Jordi Alba claims La Masia graduates and veterans have extra motivation during Catalan derbies

Prior to Barcelona's clash against their 16-placed noisy neighbors Espanyol at Camp Nou, Jordi Alba disclosed what bragging rights meant for the players. He claimed that La Masia graduates and club veterans felt extra motivated for such matches, possibly because they had a stronger association with the Blaugrana values.

Speaking at one of his football camps, Alba said (via Sport):

“A special match. The people from here, who have been at the club for a long time, who have played them since we were very young, live them [the derbies] in a very different way.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people at the Camp Nou who will cheer us on as always.”

Alba, who has been given a run for his money by Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso, could be thrust into the XI following his encouraging performances with Spain in Qatar. He played four times for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing three assists.

