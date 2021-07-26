Barcelona receive offers for 24-year-old forward - Reports

Barcelona have received offers for Albanian forward Rey Manaj, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

Rey Manaj played for Barcelona B last season. However, the 24-year-old Albanian forward has been given the opportunity to play with the first-team in pre-season friendlies. He scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's first pre-season game against Gimnàstic and then added another in the next match against Girona.

Having scored four goals in two games for Barcelona so far, Manaj has attracted interest from a host of mid-tier clubs including Sassuolo, Famalicao and Cadiz.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona could receive offers in the range of €3-5 million which would be a profit as the Catalan giants bought Manaj for a mere €700,000 last season.

However, the ball is in Rey Manaj's court. It is upto the 24-year-old whether he wants to move to a club where he would be a regular starter or wants to stay in Barcelona and fight for his place in the senior squad.

Rey Manaj has already proved his worth in Barcelona B. The Albanian forward scored 12 goals in 21 games for the B-team last season. However, due to the Catalan giant's financial issues, nothing can be said about Manaj's future at the Nou Camp.

Rey Manaj could have a future in Barcelona's first-team

Despite offers from various clubs, Rey Manaj could have a future in Barcelona's first-team come next season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Ronald Koeman has been impressed by Manaj's recent good form in pre-season friendlies. And that could see him get some game time in Barcelona's first team.

The Blaugrana are in a financial crisis which could see them sell some of their high-wage earners and fringe players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Barcelona are also looking to sell Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann. The 24-year-old forward will be on a much lower wage compared to other forwards at the club. He could be used as a backup for the Barcelona forward line if and when the need arises, especially in cup competitions.

