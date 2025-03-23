Barcelona receive Pau Cubarsi fitness update ahead of Osasuna clash: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received an update on the status of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi ahead of their upcoming LaLiga fixture against Osasuna on March 27. The Spanish giants have been left sweating over the fitness of the youngster after he left the Spain national team camp with an ankle problem.

Ad

Cubarsi made his sixth appearance for Spain in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg against Netherlands on March 20. However, he was forced off in the first half and replaced by Dean Huijsen. He suffered an ankle problem described by Marca as a strain in the anterior tibiofibular ligament of his right ankle.

Barcelona have decided that they will leave a final decision on the fitness of the young defender until the day of their meeting with Osasuna (via Football Espana). Cubarsi will continue to receive treatment on his ankle until then, having already returned to the club's base.

Ad

Trending

La Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick will be left hoping that the academy graduate is fit, with his side set to be short of defenders to prosecute the tie. Andreas Christensen remains sidelined, as does Inigo Martinez, who picked up an injury just before the international break. Ronald Araujo may be unavailable for the game due to his being with the Uruguay national team, as well.

With Eric Garcia being the only available senior centre-back at present, Barcelona may be forced to field Jules Kounde in the position. They will then have to find someone fill in at right-back. A decision on the tactical choice for the game will be reached in the coming days, with Cubarsi's fitness set to play a major role in the thinking of Flick.

Ad

Barcelona receive helping hand from RFEF ahead of controversial Osasuna clash: Reports

Barcelona have received a helping hand from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ahead of facing Osasuna on March 27, Marca reports. The Catalan outfit saw their game against Osasuna, initially scheduled for earlier this month, rescheduled after the shock death of their club doctor.

With qualification for the UEFA U-21 Euros already secured, Spain's football chiefs have permitted three Blaugrana stars to return to the club and prepare to face Osasuna. The trio of Pablo Torre, Fermin Lopez, and Gerard Martin all featured for the U-21s last week against Czech Republic, but will now return to their club.

Barcelona and Osasuna both raised complaints on the timing of the game, which is not compliant with the 72-hour rest period between games stipulated by FIFA. The game is set to go on, and Hansi Flick's side will hope to take full advantage and move ahead of Real Madrid in the league standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback