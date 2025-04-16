Barcelona reignite interest in Serie A star but face competition from rivals Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders amid competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid. According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana are focusing on enhancing their squad with players who will not have a massive impact on their wage sheet (via Barca Universal).

However, the aforementioned Netherlands international may not be a cheap buy, with his current contract only expiring in the summer of 2030. The midfielder has impressed, with his ability to carry the ball forward and play line-breaking passes.

It is claimed that the Catalan outfit see Reijnders' ability to play in multiple midfield positions as a huge plus. Hansi Flick and Co. have also struggled in this department with injuries to multiple midfield players, including Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Casado.

Amid these issues, there may be an opportunity for the Serie A star to move to Barcelona and become a regular starter. Additionally, the Bluagrana have been performing well this season, sitting atop the La Liga standings and four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

They have qualified for the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League this season, a testament to their ambitions since Flick's arrival at the start of the campaign. Reijnders may be tempted by the prospect of moving, with AC Milan struggling in Serie A, placed ninth at the moment.

The opportunity to play for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and compete in the UEFA Champions League could be sufficient to see this deal through. So far this campaign, the 26-year-old midfielder has made 46 appearances across competitions, bagging 14 goals and four assists.

Barcelona to scout Arsenal midfielder in UCL match v Real Madrid- Reports

Thomas Partey

Barcelona are reportedly set to watch Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. The Gunners travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for this fixture holding a 3-0 lead after the first leg on Wednesday, April 16.

Fichajes claims that the Ghana international will be scouted with the aim of adding cost-effective players to the current setup (via Barca Universal). Partey's agreement with Arsenal comes to an end in the summer, after which he will become a free agent.

This could be a brilliant addition for Barcelona, with the defensive midfielder still considered a starter at the Emirates. So far this season, he's made 45 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging four goals and three assists. Partey's also deputised at right-back when needed.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More