Barcelona reject swap deal proposal from Manchester United - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly offered English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Barcelona as part of a swap deal in exchange for American full-back Sergino Dest.

According to ESPN, however, the Catalan giants swiftly turned down the offer as they have other players in mind to replace Dest if he leaves the club this summer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Barcelona, through intermediaries, were offered a swap deal involving Sergiño Dest and Aaron Wan Bissaka, but they were not keen on it.

#FCB x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Via (🟢): Barcelona, through intermediaries, were offered a swap deal involving Sergiño Dest and Aaron Wan Bissaka, but they were not keen on it.x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Via (🟢): @samuelmarsden @moillorens [espn] ❗️Barcelona, through intermediaries, were offered a swap deal involving Sergiño Dest and Aaron Wan Bissaka, but they were not keen on it.#FCB 🇺🇸 x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚫Via (🟢): @samuelmarsden & @moillorens [espn]

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2020 for €20 million. The youngster became a regular starter for the La Liga giants in his debut campaign under Ronald Koeman. He made 40 appearances for the club in all competitions.

However, after the Dutchman's departure from Camp Nou midway through the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, Dest fell down the pecking order. Xavi Hernandez opted to play veteran right-back Dani Alves ahead of the 21-year-old during the second half of last season.

The Red Devils have bolstered the left side of their defense this summer by signing Argentinian centre-back Lisandro Martinez and Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia. The right-back position continues to be an area of weakness for the club.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has been the first-choice right-back at Old Trafford over the last couple of seasons. However, the England international's lack of attacking ability and consistency resulted in him being replaced in the starting line-up by Diogo Dalot during the second half of last season.

Dalot has been Erik ten Hag's first-choice right-back this season, but the Portuguese defender currently lacks adequate cover and competition. The Red Devils will need to part ways with Wan Bissaka before they can sign a new right-back.

Manchester United will have to meet the Blaugranas' €20 million price tag if they are to sign Sergino Dest this summer.

Manchester United could make a move for Sergino Dest if Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

As per talkSPORT, Crystal Palace are willing to re-sign Aaron Wan Bissaka this summer. The right-back spent eight years with the club's youth academy before being promoted to the Eagles' first team during the 2017-18 campaign.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 𝐍𝐄𝐖: 𝐍𝐄𝐖: #MUFC are exploring the possibility of a late deal for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. If they can secure a move, they will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave - West Ham and Crystal Palace both interested in signing him. @SkySportsNews 🚨🇳🇱 𝐍𝐄𝐖: #MUFC are exploring the possibility of a late deal for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. If they can secure a move, they will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave - West Ham and Crystal Palace both interested in signing him. @SkySportsNews ✅ https://t.co/yxoKHBD7gr

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in a deal worth £45 million in 2019, and was one of the club's standout players during his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to loan him out to Crystal Palace so they may create space in the squad for a new right-back. Wan-Bissaka's departure will allow them to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava