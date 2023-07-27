Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid star as a free agent last summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Joselu Mato for free last season and the player joined Real Madrid on loan this summer.

Joselu, 33, is currently in the best form of his professional career. He completed a loan move to his boyhood club, Los Blancos, on loan after his former team Espanyol were relegated from La Liga.

Joselu is a product of the RM Castilla academy and has rejuvenated his career in recent years. The striker can be considered a late bloomer due to his late career resurgence.

Barcelona had the chance to sign the player for free next season with Sevilla also interested. Joan Laporta, though, turned down the chance to do so as the team alrady had the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Memphis Dwpay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and more in the attack.

Joselu is already starting to show his qualities for Real Madrid as the Spaniard netted a fantastic bicycle kick during Carlo Ancelotti's team's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the pre-season.

Madridistas will hope that the Spain international can carry his form to the 2023-24 season. With Karim Benzema leaving for Al-Ittihad, Los Blancos might need to rely on Joselu to bear the brunt of the team's goalscoring duties.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed superstar will play against Barcelona

Real Madrid are set to play Barcelona next as part of their pre-season in the United States. They will enter the El Clasico on the back of a 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on Thibaut Courtois, saying that the Belgian will play the game. The towering shot-stopper is yet to feature this season as Andriy Lunin has played both games so far.

Speaking about Courtois' participation against Barca, Ancelotti said (via Los Blancos' website):

"He's in a little bit of pain and it doesn't make sense to risk it. He'll play in the next game." He also added about young gem Arda Guler: "Like Arda Güler, who will play soon."

While it's only a pre-season match, the tension and the anticipation surrounding the El Clasico are high and fans expect a cracking contest.