Barcelona rekindle transfer pursuit of former Manchester United star with 15 goals this season: Reports

Barcelona are looking to rekindle their interest in signing Marseille's Mason Greenwood in the summer, according to a report by talkSports (via TEAMtalk). This comes after Barca reportedly failed to sign the Englishman last summer.

Greenwood joined Marseille from Manchester United for a reported €26 million in July 2024. Since joining the French side, the Englishman has been outstanding in attack. His attacking brilliance has seen him score 15 goals and register four assists in 24 games for Marseille this season.

Thus, his brilliant attacking performance has not gone unnoticed as the LaLiga giants are interested in signing him.

Primarily a right-winger, Greenwood could also feature as a left-winger and centre-forward. If signed, his attacking versatility could stand to be pivotal for La Blaugrana. The Englishman is also a fast attacker whose shooting proficiency in front of goal is outstanding.

Given his attacking quality, Mason Greenwood could transform and enhance Barca's attacking prowess if the deal becomes a reality. However, they will have to defeat Paris Saint-Germain who are also in the race to sign Greenwood.

The aforementioned report added that United would receive 50 percent from Greenwood's future sale. The Englishman is contracted at Marseille till June 2029 and he's valued at €35 million via Transfermarkt.

How has Barcelona's right-winger Lamine Yamal performed this season amid Greenwood's interest?

Lamine Yamal has arguably been one of La Blaugrana's most impressive attackers in the current campaign. Best known for his creativity and finishing proficiency in front of goal, the youngster is an outstanding winger.

In 32 appearances this season, Yamal has scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists. The Spaniard has also registered the most assists in the La Liga this season (11).

Given his remarkable performance, Yamal remains a key member of Hansi Flick's attack as they look to win the La Liga this season. Meanwhile, Barcelona are the current leaders in the LaLiga standings having secured 51 points from 25 games.

Flick’s men will take on Las Palmas in their next league game on Saturday (February 22). Anything short of a victory in this clash could allow Real Madrid to overtake them in the standings and title race.

