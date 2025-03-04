Barcelona rival Real Madrid and Liverpool for 16-year-old prodigy who set UEFA record that Lamine Yamal missed out on: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to battle Real Madrid and Liverpool in order to sign defender Saba Kharebashvili from Dinamo Tbilisi. After making his senior debut last summer, the 16-year-old became the youngest player in the Georgian club's history and is also widely regarded as the best young talent in Erovnuli Liga.

Kharebashvili turned heads after becoming the youngest player to debut in a UEFA club competition after featuring in Dinamo Tbilisi's UEFA Conference League qualifier against FK Mornar Bar in July last year, at the age of 15 years and ten months. It's a record that La Masia wonderkid Lamine Yamal missed out on.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Saba Kharebashvili's potential and efforts on the pitch attracted attention from several prominent clubs, including Spanish arch-rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid while also bringing in interest from Liverpool. Even though he is predominantly a left-back, the Georgian star has also been seen to be efficient and skillful in the midfield.

Real Madrid have reportedly been keeping track of Kharebashvili in order to acquire his signature. Los Blancos have had their share of issues this campaign, especially in the defense line while dealing with several injuries. The Dinamo Tbilisi graduate can be a great addition to the squad at Santiago Bernabéu as well as a great investment for the future.

Barcelona are keen on bringing Kharebashvili to Camp Nou to further bolster their squad despite their financial woes. Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly considering the youngster as a replacement for their first-choice left-back Andy Robertson over the next few years.

Overall, Saba Kharebashvili has made 28 appearances for Dinamo Tbilisi while registering three assists. He is currently estimated at around €800k, as per Transfermarkt. However, the Erovnuli Liga side is reportedly expected to demand a way higher bid in order to part ways with their talented academy graduate.

Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in signing Jamie Gittens

Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Arsenal, are in a transfer race to sign Jamie Gittens, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Hard Tackle). The left-winger is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund after starting his senior career with the club in 2022.

Jamie Gittens' display for Dortmund in this ongoing campaign has reportedly put him in several clubs' transfer target list. The 20-year-old has registered 11 goals and four assists in 36 appearances across competition for the German side this season.

Real Madrid's reported interest in Gittens comes amid their plans of strengthening the squad, whereas Barcelona are reportedly considering the Englishman as an upgrade to Ferran Torres. Arsenal, meanwhile, are trying to acquire his services to serve a possible backup option for Bukayo Saka.

Overall, Jamie Gittens has recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 94 matches across competitions for Borussia Dortmund. His current contract at the Bundesliga club is valid until the summer of 2028.

