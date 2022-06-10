Barcelona’s asking price for Frenkie de Jong revealed as Catalans reject €60 million bid from Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly demanding €100 million for Frenkie de Jong, having rejected Manchester United's €60 million bid for the Dutchman.

De Jong, 25, is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, having been enlisted as Erik ten Hag's top transfer target this summer.

According to Daily Mail, having previously been eager to stay at Barcelona, the midfielder is now interested in a move to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils have had a €60 million bid rejected by Barca, but talks are still ongoing.

De Jong previously played under Ten Hag during their time at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

According to Romano, De Jong hasn't made it clear his intention to leave the Nou Camp and is waiting to see what happens with regard to negotiations.

However, Barcelona's current financial situation is lending itself to the player departing the club this summer. The Blaugrana are looking to make around €100 million on the sale of the Dutchman (per moisESPN).

Xavi Hernandez has hinted in the past at how a potential transfer helps with the financial situation at the club, stating (via Mirror):

"For me, Frenkie is a great player, he’s a beast – I like him and I think he can be part of an important era of the club. We will see the economic situation of the club… but I like De Jong."

De Jong has four years left on his current deal with Blaugrana. He made 46 appearances last season, scoring four goals and contributing six assists.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong lavishes praise on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's coaching

De Jong full of praise for his former Ajax coach

Frenkie de Jong has previously heaped praise on Erik ten Hag's coaching, having played under the Dutch tactician at Ajax.

He told ESPN:

"All of the technical staff [at Ajax] were really important after moving to Barcelona back in 2019. You can have quality players, but you need good tactics as well. I think it’s one of the most important things today in football and for me, we had amazing tactics."

De Jong alluded to the winning mentality Ten Hag instills, saying:

“Every game I had the feeling: ‘OK we’re going to beat them because we’re going to do this, this and this and we have the quality players.’ So I think a big part of the success was also the technical staff."

utdreport @utdreport @SamiMokbel81_DM] Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong are understood to have a close relationship from their time at Ajax. The lure of a reunion is described as a major factor in De Jong’s willingness to become a #mufc player this summer #mulive Erik ten Hag and Frenkie de Jong are understood to have a close relationship from their time at Ajax. The lure of a reunion is described as a major factor in De Jong’s willingness to become a #mufc player this summer #mulive [@SamiMokbel81_DM]

He added:

"It’s really, really important that you have good tactics, that you know how an opponent is going to press, what you’re going to do against it and I think we were prepared on all those things."

Manchester United fans will certainly be enthused by De Jong's comments about their new manager.

