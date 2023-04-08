Barcelona's contract renewal talks with key player have stalled, will put him up for sale if they can't find agreement - Reports

Barcelona's potential contract renewal talks with French winger Ousmane Dembele have come to an untimely halt owing to the club's financial restrictions.

Due to the spending cap, they will not be able to offer the player a raise, quashing any hopes of a new deal being signed in the foreseeable future.

Dembele's current deal expires in 2024 and Barca are keen for him to continue with them.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Contract talks with Ousmane Dembélé are currently stopped. The club know that they won’t be able to increase his salary next season, so the negotiations are difficult. If they don't find an agreement before the summer, they think it’s best to place him on the market. Contract talks with Ousmane Dembélé are currently stopped. The club know that they won’t be able to increase his salary next season, so the negotiations are difficult. If they don't find an agreement before the summer, they think it’s best to place him on the market.— @sport https://t.co/SRFTI4GWr3

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez rates Ousmane Dembele highly and considers him an integral part of his core group in the first team. The Frenchman has notched eight goals and seven assists in 28 games across competitions so far this season and Barca will hope to retain his services in the future.

According to reports from Sport, talks between Dembele's camp and Barcelona have been preliminary, but both sides are keen on an extension. However, the deal will be complicated as the club will not be able to offer the player a raise until the 2024-25 season, when they will be permitted to raise their salary cap once again.

The winger also had a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury earlier this season, which also factored into Barcelona's decision to stall the renewal. Barca's hierarchy believes there will be a good period of evaluation between now and the end of the season as Ousmane Dembele is back to regular action. The club will also have a clearer picture of their finances moving forward.

Real Madrid humble Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid secured a resounding 4-0 win in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. With that win, they advanced to the final 4-1 on aggregate and will face Osasuna, who overcame Athletic Club 2-1 on aggregate to progress. The game will be played on May 6.

Having won the first leg away from home by a one-goal margin, Barca were better-placed to progress, considering the second leg was at home. However, they were outplayed in nearly all areas of the pitch as Karim Benzema and co. put on a destructive showing and put four past them.

Barca still lead the season head-to-head 3-2 but will be disappointed as they miss out on a chance to potentially win the domestic double. They currently hold a mammoth 12-point advantage over Real Madrid in La Liga and are the favorites to lift the title.

