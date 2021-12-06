Barcelona’s final contract offer for Ousmane Dembele revealed - Reports

Barcelona are set to give star winger Ousmane Dembele a final contract offer before the end of the year, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

Dembele has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract and has so far shown no intentions of penning a contract extension.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona will propose a raise of €1 million in wages to the winger's agent. This increment would see Dembele pocket around €11 million wages per annum. Out of this, €7.5 million will be fixed whilst the remaining will be in various bonuses.

Barcelona are hoping to find a solution to Ousmane Dembele's contract situation by the end of the week, regardless of the outcome. It is worth noting that the Catalan giants are keen to hold on to their star winger. Barcelona want Dembele to become one of the leaders in Xavi's new team.

However, if Dembele rejects the offer, Barcelona will be looking to offload the 24-year-old winger in the January transfer window. Upon rejecting the offer, the Frenchman will be free to sign a pre-contract with any European giant. This will allow him to move clubs on a free transfer come next summer.

According to reports, various European giants have shown interest in signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer. These include the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta rates Ousmane Dembele above Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, has stated that Ousmane Dembele also wants to stay at the club. Laporta also believes the 24-year-old winger is better than Kylian Mbappe.

“I like Ousmane Dembele, for me it’s clear: he’s better than Kylian Mbappe," the Barcelona president told TV3. "He wants to stay and we want him to stay here. It’s about his agents bringing proposals to the player, we want to show him it’s not just about money."

Dembele's time at Barcelona has been hindered by injuries. He has only made four substitute appearances so far this season. Dembele had been recovering from a knee and hamstring injury during the start of the 2021-22 season.

Overall, the 24-year-old has a decent record for Barcelona. The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 122 appearances for the Catalan giants. Dembele has won two La Liga titles and two Copa Del Reys since his €135 million move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee