Barcelona's relationship with club captain nears breaking point following incident involving veteran star: Reports

The relationship between Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly deteriorating rapidly after the club captain's latest decision regarding his injury. Ter Stegen has reportedly refused to let the Catalan club share his medical report with LaLiga.

Barcelona are looking to share Marc-Andre ter Stegen's medical report with LaLiga to allow his injury to be classified as long-term. The German shot-stopper underwent back surgery last month and is expected to be unavailable for three to four months.

If his injury is classified as long-term, it would allow Barca to free 80% of his salary and register their new signings, Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. The Catalan side's difficult financial situation is well-documented, making Ter Stegen's approval a crucial step for them to free up salary space.

However, Mundo Deportivo (h/t GOAL) reports that Marc-Andre ter Stegen has refused to let Barcelona share his medical report with LaLiga. The German goalkeeper's decision comes after the club signed a new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, from Espanyol this summer. Following his long-term absence last season, coach Hansi Flick is reportedly not considering him his first-choice shot-stopper any longer.

The report further claims that Barcelona believe there may be exceptions to the rule, asking for a player's approval before sharing his medical details with the league. Moreover, the Catalans believe Ter Stegen's stance harms the club economically and are also considering legal action against him. However, LaLiga are still adamant on getting the player's approval before any decision regarding freeing up salary space.

"It is the most direct way" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up about Ter Stegen's injury helping the club register new signings

In an interview with the media (h/t Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that Ter Stegen's injury could be a direct way to register the club's new signings. He said:

"The registrations are progressing adequately. It is better to do the work and not to air it. We do what we have to do, and we are convinced that we will be able to enroll them. Joan Garcia’s registration does not depend on the absence of Ter Stegen. What happens is that via the withdrawal of Ter Stegen, which as you know is an important loss, it is the most direct way to make the registration."

Barcelona have faced major issues in registering players previously as well, including the Dani Olmo saga last season. Despite signing the player last summer, the Catalans failed to register him within the stipulated deadline in the winter transfer window.

While the issue appears to be resolved now, it remains to be seen how they proceed to register Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford ahead of next season.

