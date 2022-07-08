Barcelona's relationship with Frenkie de Jong's agents is completely broken - Reports

Barcelona's relationship with the representatives of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is "practically broken," according to recent reports.

As per Achraf Ben Ayad (via Barca Universal), the equation between the two parties is worse than ever. Earlier reports had suggested that the Blaugrana were getting "impatient" with de Jong's agent, Ali Dursun, because he missed scheduled meetings.

The update on the relationship between de Jong's agent and Barcelona is the latest complication in the transfer saga surrounding the midfielder.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester United since the start of the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils even submitted a bid of €65 million plus €22 million in add-ons. However, the Catalans reportedly want €75 million in fixed payments and only €12 million in add-ons. There are also complications with respect to the money Barcelona owe de Jong.

Marca reported earlier this week that the Dutchman reduced his wages from €14 million to €3 million and €9 million for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons respectively. De Jong is reported to have done so to help the club deal with their well-documented poor financial situation.

He is still owed €16 million in wages alone, which the Blaugrana were to pay him over the remaining four years of his contract. This is said to be the reason why Barcelona want to sell de Jong.

However, club president Joan Laporta recently stated that the club don't want to sell de Jong (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano). He added that the midfielder wanted to stay at the club but acknowledged that the Catalans had a wage issue that needed to be resolved.

Frenkie de Jong has endured a mixed spell at Barcelona

De Jong arrived at the Nou Camp from AFC Ajax in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee worth around €75 million. The move undoubtedly excited Barcelona fans given the midfielder's exploits for the Dutch club.

However, he has struggled to consistently excel for the Blaugrana, with the club's issues on and off the pitch certainly not helping his case. De Jong has displayed flashes of his brilliance but has largely endured a mixed spell since arriving in Spain.

Overall, the Dutchman has made 138 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and laying out 17 assists. He has won only one major trophy since arriving at the Camp Nou, lifting the Copa del Rey during the 2020-21 season.

