Barcelona's Sergio Aguero set to undergo further tests, will remain hospitalized - Reports

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to undergo further tests as he is reportedly suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero started Barcelona's match over the weekend against Alaves at the Nou Camp. The Argentine looked bright despite being largely starved of service. Around the 40th minute, Aguero went down with his fingers pointed to his throat. Replays suggested it wasn't a contact injury, but it was clear that the 33-year-old could not carry on.

Aguero was taken off for Philippe Coutinho and left the field with assistance from Barcelona's medical team. He was taken to a hospital for a cardiac exam and the tests reportedly revealed the former Manchester City star had cardiac arrhythmia.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Sergio Aguero diagnosed with heart problem and forced to stay in hospital for more tests Sergio Aguero diagnosed with heart problem and forced to stay in hospital for more testsmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/n1pZ0iZmqm

The striker is said to be trying to keep calm but is understandably a little worried about his condition. At the moment, it’s not clear when Aguero will be allowed to leave hospital as he will be subjected to further tests.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes) reported that the Barcelona forward's mother, brother and girlfriend visited him at the hospital. They are rumored to have "left with their thumbs up as a sign that things were going well."

Sergio Aguero has endured a difficult start to his Barcelona career

It has not been smooth sailing at all for Sergio Aguero since departing Manchester City to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. Many believed Aguero's arrival at the Camp Nou was to fulfill his desire to play at club level with best friend and fellow Argentine, Lionel Messi.

However, shortly after the striker's arrival, Barcelona revealed they could not offer Messi a new contract. La Pulga ultimately ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Rumors then circulated that Aguero was looking to terminate his contract with Barcelona. But the 33-year-old quickly put those to rest and added that he was determined to play for the club.

Fitness issues delayed Aguero's debut for the club as he suffered a calf injury in training that ruled him out for more than two months. He then made his Barcelona debut in a closed-doors friendly with Cornella, netting once in a 2-2 draw.

90min @90min_Football Sergio Aguero's first #ElClasico was too little too late as Real Madrid took all three points! Sergio Aguero's first #ElClasico was too little too late as Real Madrid took all three points! https://t.co/86Hkz0WcMB

Aguero then made his official debut for the club in their 3-1 win over Valencia, coming on for the final three minutes. The former Manchester City forward then netted his first Barcelona goal in Blaugrana's 2-1 loss at home in El Clasico against Real Madrid.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, Aguero has played five matches for Barcelona this term, aggregating 165 minutes and scoring a solitary goal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy