Barcelona's stance on Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford's long-term future at the club comes to light: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly not ruling out another loan move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The Catalan side want to lower the €30 million option to buy the forward and are looking to negotiate with the Premier League side.

According to a report by SPORT (via UTD Report), Barcelona believe that the €30 million asking price can be negotiated as the Englishman has no plans to return to Manchester United. They are interested in loaning him for another season, but are unsure if the Red Devils would be open to it.

Fabrizio Romano spoke about Rashford earlier this month, stating that the Englishman is not considering returning to Manchester United and wants to continue at Barcelona. However, he added that there is no guarantee that the Catalan side will sign him permanently next summer and said on his YouTube channel:

“For Marcus Rashford, there’s no obligation to buy, it’s a loan with a buy option for €30 million. This is the fee in case Barcelona decide to sign Rashford in the summer of 2026. Rashford isn’t even thinking about a United return from the loan or maybe making it again at Man United one day."

"The full focus is on Barcelona. The feeling internally at Barcelona is positive with the behaviour of Marcus Rashford, not just the performances. I think they’re is a very good chance to see Barcelona and Rashford continue in the future, but it will depend on several factors.”

Rashford joined the Catalan side on loan for the season after spending the first half of 2025 at Aston Villa. He was not in Ruben Amorim's plans at Old Trafford and was excluded from the matchday squad from December.

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford on Manchester United's issues

Marcus Rashford spoke on The Rest Is Football podcast earlier this season, saying that Manchester United's biggest issue was not sticking with a manager. He claimed that there is no stability at the club and said:

"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him."

"They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies. To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it."

Marcus Rashford played just six matches under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, scoring three goals. He has played 10 games at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, scoring three goals.

