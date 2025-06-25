Barcelona's stance on a potential move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford comes to light: Reports

According to a report by ESPN’s Ron Dawson, Barcelona have reached out to Manchester United over a deal to sign Marcus Rashford. The Catalan club is considering a potential loan deal for the forward that would see the Red Devils pay part of the Englishman’s wages.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the Red Devils favor a permanent sale that would remove the Carrington graduate from their books permanently. A sale would see the English giants shave off a reported €17 million a year from their wage bill.

Marcus Rashford came up through the ranks at Manchester United and has scored 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 games. His exploits have helped his boyhood club to two FA Cups, two League Cups, and one Europa League. He is the 13th most prolific goalscorer in the club's prestigious history.

Ad

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa, but is reportedly open to moving to Barcelona this summer. His contract with the Red Devils runs until the summer of 2028.

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford keen to play alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. The Englishman has been exiled from the Red Devils squad after falling out with Ruben Amorim in December 2024. He has been tipped with a permanent move away from the club, with Blaugrana linked with a move for him.

Ad

In a recent interview with Spanish influencer Javi Ruiz, the Englishman revealed his desire to play alongside Yamal, saying via Sky Sports:

"Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we'll see. It's difficult to put into words what he's doing because he's not supposed to be doing that at 16 or 17. I don't think we've seen that before.”

Ad

Lamine Yamal is one of the most talented footballers on the planet, and at just 17, is already tipped for a Ballon d'Or claim this year. Rashford will hope he can share the pitch with the Spaniard sooner rather than later, with the pair never facing each other.

Barcelona have indicated an interest in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer following the imminent departure of Ansu Fati to Monaco. However, the Red Devils demands and the forward’s wages could prove a stumbling block for the Catalan giants and their famously precarious finances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More