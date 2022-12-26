Barcelona's summer signing confident that he can redeem himself at the club after unconvincing start - Reports

Barcelona star Franck Kessie is reportedly confident about redeeming himself after a lackluster start to his Camp Nou chapter.

Kessie, 26, has failed to cement a first-team place at Camp Nou since arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan earlier this summer. With Gavi and Pedri preferred as regular starters, he has started just five games across all competitions this season, scoring only once in the process.

A tenacious presence at the heart of midfield, the Ivorian was a crucial starter for the Rossoneri during his five-year stint in Milan. He netted 37 goals and laid out 16 assists in 223 overall matches for Stefano Pioli's side, helping them lift the 2021-22 Serie A title along the way.

According to SPORT, Kessie is convinced that he can insert himself into Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez's plans for the second half of the ongoing campaign. To recover from his recent hamstring injury, he underwent thorough training sessions with his trusted personal trainer in Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break.

Upon returning to the Blaugrana's Ciutat Esportiva complex earlier this month, he continued his return to full fitness with extra sessions for himself. He has already received his medical discharge and is growing in confidence about turning his situation around at the club.

Prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former Atalanta man was linked with a surprise winter move to Aston Villa amid rumors about him being unhappy at the La Liga giants. However, he is now hopeful of contributing to his team's success in a positive manner.

Barcelona president Laporta confirms the club has no plans to sell Kessié and Bellerin in January: "We are now convinced that Kessié & Bellerin have more prominence in this second part of the season".

Barcelona, who are currently atop the 2022-23 La Liga table with 37 points from 14 games, are scheduled to resume their domestic campaign with a home clash against Espanyol on Saturday (December 31).

Barcelona president weighs in on Robert Lewandowski and other summer signings

Speaking to BarcaTV, Barcelona president Joan Laporta shared his thoughts on his club's latest summer arrivals. He elaborated:

"Lewandowski is one of the architects of the return of joy to Barça. He brings you professionalism and a sense of responsibility, as well as being an experienced player, and he also has that charm and glamour that makes the fans happy. Kounde reached the World Cup final, Christensen also had a very good World Cup. Raphinha too."

Out of Blaugrana's seven summer signings, Robert Lewandowski has been the pick of the bunch. The 34-year-old has scored 18 goals and laid out four assists in 19 overall appearances for his new club.

