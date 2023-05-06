Barcelona 'seal' first signing of the summer despite Xavi's indecision – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly secured their first signing of the summer transfer window by bringing in experienced center-back Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club. This is despite head coach Xavi Hernandez's reported indecision over the move, according to El Nacional. Martinez has signed a contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2025, with a reported salary of around €9 million.

According to Sport newspaper (via El Nacional), Inigo Martinez will join the Catalan giants at the end of the season to bolster their defense. This follows the departure of Gerard Pique and a series of injuries that have plagued the team. Though Barcelona's primary needs are in other positions, such as right-back or center-forward, the club's management believes another center-back addition is essential.

Martinez, a Spanish national team member, nearly joined Barcelona a few seasons ago. The Basque defender will team up with Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Eric Garcia, aiming to provide experience to a youthful backline that has performed admirably this season, pushing Barcelona closer to a LaLiga title.

However, Inigo Martinez was not Xavi Hernandez's preferred choice to strengthen the squad. With the center-back position already well-covered, the manager's more pressing needs are for key players who can fill the right-back or center forward roles.

Despite not being the high-profile signing Xavi requested, director of football Mateu Alemany and the management have swiftly completed the Martinez deal. The signing is considered cost-effective given the club's financial constraints and difficulty in acquiring new players.

Barcelona set to offload Franck Kessie amid Financial Fair Play concerns

As Barca grapple with Financial Fair Play issues, player sales are becoming increasingly crucial for the club to achieve their goals. Among the players rumored to be on the chopping block, Franck Kessie's departure appears to be almost certain.

Recent reports from AS (via Barca Universal) indicate that manager Xavi Hernandez has given the go-ahead for Kessie's sale, and the club consider Kessie's exit highly feasible. Since the midfielder joined the Catalan giants last summer on a free transfer, any money generated from his sale would be considered net income for the club.

Kessie's impressive performance at AC Milan, where he helped the team win the Serie A title last season, has garnered him many admirers back in Italy. Inter Milan, in particular, has shown keen interest in the Ivorian since January and has reportedly made "a firm offer" for his services. With Kessie's departure looking increasingly likely, Barcelona are set to make room for new signings while addressing their financial challenges.

