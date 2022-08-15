Barcelona could sell 31-year-old instead of De Jong to raise funds for Bernardo Silva signing: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona might look to sell another star instead of Frenkie De Jong in order to find a move for Bernardo Silva.

The Manchester City midfielder has been one of the most desired players at the Camp Nou. He was expected to come in as a replacement for the Manchester United-linked Dutchman.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @relevo Barcelona have rejected Chelsea 's first verbal offer of €14m for Aubameyang. The club is only willing to sell him for at least €20m. Barcelona have rejected Chelsea's first verbal offer of €14m for Aubameyang. The club is only willing to sell him for at least €20m.— @relevo https://t.co/9t0naECd34

However, the Spanish publication suggests that Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be the player to make way and free up funds for the Blaugrana.

The former Arsenal captain only arrived in January. However, the arrival of other attacking options means he can be let go without damaging the quality and quantity of options available.

Chelsea have been linked (via football.london) with a move for the former Dortmund and Arsenal star, with the Gabonese star open to working with Thomas Tuchel again. The Blues have been in the market for a proven goalscorer and the 31-year-old could provide them with a cheap and tested solution to that problem.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



…and it’s absolutely not over yet for Wesley Fofana. Chelsea plan is to try again in the next days. Pierre Aubameyang deal. Chelsea will be in contact with Barcelona through intermediaries during the weekend to discuss conditions of deal, and then decide on first bid.…and it’s absolutely not over yet for Wesley Fofana. Chelsea plan is to try again in the next days. Pierre Aubameyang deal. Chelsea will be in contact with Barcelona through intermediaries during the weekend to discuss conditions of deal, and then decide on first bid. 🚨🔵 #CFC…and it’s absolutely not over yet for Wesley Fofana. Chelsea plan is to try again in the next days. https://t.co/sMuBLeDuVR

While Barcelona and Manchester City have not yet reached an agreement for Silva yet, a price of around £60 million (via givemesport.com) has been floated around. It remains to be seen how much is left in the Catalan war chest. However, additional sales would only bolster their chances of getting a deal over the line.

Whichever player leaves this window, the Catalans will be proud of the caliber of players they have brought in despite their well-publicized issues. It remains to be seen if the signings will help the club have better times after a disappointing last few seasons.

Barcelona enjoy a thrilling transfer window

The Blaugrana have made quite a few signings this season, snatching up Raphinha from Leeds, Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

They also managed to bring over Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, and if rumors about Bernando Silva are true, Barca are not yet done.

Having let Philippe Coutinho go to Aston Villa, while releasing a number of players including Dani Alves, Barcelona still have a full squad. They may yet sell more players as the window progresses, if they are to continue their purchasing momentum before the window closes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat