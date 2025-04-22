Barcelona very serious about signing 25-year-old Italy international with €50 million release clause: Reports

Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Fiorentina star Moise Kean, who has a release clause of €50 million in his contract, as per reports. The Spanish giants have made it clear that they plan on signing a striker in the summer to compete with and eventually replace Robert Lewandowski.

SPORT reports that Barcelona have identified Italy international Kean as a target to strengthen their squad in the summer, as he is entering into his prime. Despite its financial challenges, the club will look to secure the signature of the former Juventus man by negotiating a fee with Fiorentina.

After struggles at Everton and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier in his career, Moise Kean appears to finally have found his feet in senior football. Still only 25, the striker has scored 23 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Barcelona are aware of Lewandowski's age despite his incredible output this season, and are looking to plan for a future without the striker, who turns 37 in the summer. They are very serious about signing Kean, but a deal will depend on how much money they are able to generate from player sales and their ability to negotiate an affordable fee with Fiorentina.

Hansi Flick's side are interested in signing a new right-back as a priority, and will also look to add a striker and a winger. They will be reluctant to fork out €50 million outrightly for Kean, but will hope that they can find an agreement on an incentivized transfer fee.

Barcelona dealt significant blow with injury to star striker

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow as leading goalscorer and striker Robert Lewandowski is set for a spell on the sidelines. The 36-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of his side's dramatic 4-3 win over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The official statement from the club revealed that the former Bayern Munich man has injured his semitendinosus muscle and will be out for a while. He is expected to be unavailable for about two to three weeks, and will likely miss the Copa del Rey final, as well as the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

Lewandowski may return in time for the second leg on May 6, or for the League clash against Real Madrid five days later. He will be a big miss for his side, having scored 40 goals across all competitions this season.

