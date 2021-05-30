Barcelona set to announce three new signings this week - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of announcing three new signings in the next few days, with Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum and Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia all set to join the club.

The trio have been linked with moves to Barcelona throughout the 2020-21 season and it finally looks like the club are ready to finalize their signings.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will announce the signings of all three players in the next few days. The trio are all set to become free agents next month and have decided not to extend their contracts with their respective clubs.

Sergio Aguero is set to sign a two-year deal with Barcelona and is eager to play with his compatriot Lionel Messi. The Manchester City forward is due to have his medical today.

Eric Garcia was touted to move to Barcelona in the January transfer window as the Spaniard was not part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City. The defender is seen as a potential successor to Gerard Pique in the Blaugrana's defense.

Giorginio Wijnaldum, on the other hand, is reportedly hugely admired by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, and is keen to link up with his compatriot at the club.

The midfielder decided not to extend his contract at Liverpool in search of a new challenge, despite the Reds' efforts to make him stay.

Sergio Agüero will be in Barcelona in the next few hours in order to undergo his medical. Contract until June 2023 already signed. Eric Garcia set to be announced too. Gini Wijnaldum deal will be officially completed in the next few days, here-we-go confirmed. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

The three signings are a huge statement on the part of Barcelona, who are looking to bounce back after a rather underwhelming 2020-21 season by their standards.

Barcelona set for a huge summer

Lionel Messi is yet to sign a contract extension at Barcelona

Barcelona are currently prioritizing extending the contract of Lionel Messi. The Argentine is entering the final month of his deal at the club and has still not made a decision regarding his future.

The Catalan giants will also be looking to part ways with some of their fringe players this summer. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite amongst others are being lined up to leave the club.

Barcelona are still not done with their transfer business, as Lyon contract rebel Memphis Depay is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to come to the Nou Camp as well, with Koeman keen on bringing in his compatriot. The forward will be part of the club's new-look frontline next season.

Joan Laporta: “We’re progressing in talks to extend Leo Messi’s contract but it’s not done or signed yet. Messi wants Barcelona, he loves the club”.



“We’re gonna meet Ronald Koeman again next week to decide his future”.



“Next week we’re gonna announce new signings”. 🔵🔴 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

