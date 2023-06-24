Barcelona set to battle with La Liga rivals over the transfer of €14 million rated player - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to join Real Betis in the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

BolaVIP (via BarcaUniversal) reports that Barca have reignited their interest in Lo Celso as they look to add to the signing of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. However, they face competition in the form of his former club Betis for the 27-year-old.

Lo Celso's future at Spurs is uncertain as he returns from a season-long loan with Villarreal. The Lilywhites' new boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly not too keen on keeping the Argentine at the club.

The Premier League giants are looking to offload Lo Celso and he could be headed back to La Liga permanently. The midfielder made 22 appearances in the Spanish league this past season, raking in five-goal contributions.

Lo Celso has two years left on his contract with Spurs and is valued at €14 million. Barcelona are still in the midst of financial complications and such a fee would appear to be too difficult.

The Argentine reportedly wanted to prove himself at Tottenham but Postecoglou isn't taking him into consideration for next season. He failed to impress for the north Londoners following a €32 million move from Betis in 2020.

Barcelona wish Lionel Messi a happy birthday

Lionel Messi made a sad exit from Camp Nou in 2021.

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is celebrating his 36th birthday today (June 24). The Argentine icon spent 16 hugely successful seasons at Camp Nou before departing in 2021.

Messi bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances with the Blaugrana. He won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies.

Barcelona have acknowledged their iconic forward's birthday with a tweet. They posted a montage of his best moments with the Catalan giants, captioning it:

"Happy birthday, Leo Messi!"

The Argentine great was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this summer. However, he opted to join MLS side Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite this, Barca have announced that they are set to honor Messi with a tribute. They claim that President Joan Laporta and the legendary forward's father Jorge have agreed on the tribute.

Messi turned down the opportunity to rejoin the Blaugrana due their financial situation. He had doubts about their capabilities to sign him and keep hold of first-team players who he didn't want to be a burden on.

The Argentine will now head to DRV PNK Stadium and becomes the biggest signing in MLS history. He could make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

