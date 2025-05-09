Barcelona set to battle Manchester United to sign €100 million-rated striker - Reports

Barcelona have been searching for a new target man to replace Robert Lewandowski due to his age. Meanwhile, Manchester United who have spotted Samu Aghehowa as a prospective target, are now set to be challenged by Barca for the Spaniard, according to CaughtOffside.
Manchester United and Barcelona have had issues concerning their number nines in recent stints. For the Red Devils, the main dilemma has been the failure of their strikers to score goals consistently.
Since last summer, Samu has been a hot target in transfer discussions and rumors, having been linked with several big-money clubs. However, FC Porto secured his services for €20 million from Atlético Madrid in August 2024.
In his first season with Porto, Samu has made a good impression by bagging 24 goals and three assists in 40 games. This has made him remain a trending target in the forthcoming summer transfer window.
Barcelona have reportedly scouted the Spaniard, and Sempre Barca also reported that he's perceived to be Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement. However, the major problem for Barca and United is Samu's €100 million release clause in his contract with Porto, which runs till June 2029.
This is based on the impression that he has barely proven himself in a formidable league to deserve such a huge transfer valuation. It remains to be seen if Manchester United, Barca, or any strong European powerhouse will sign the Spaniard in the coming months.
"The Clásico on Sunday is a golden opportunity to recover" - Barcelona legend Rivaldo
Legendary Barca forward Rivaldo has insinuated that Hansi Flick's side should focus on their upcoming game against Real Madrid. He added that the encounter versus Los Blancos is a great opportunity for Blaugrana to recover following their UCL exit.
In a recent interview, Rivaldo spoke extensively about Barca and said (via Barca Universal):
"Before thinking about the future, we must focus on the present: the Clásico on Sunday is a golden opportunity to recover. You can’t fall out of the Champions League and then lose at home to Madrid."
Barca's next La Liga clash against Madrid is anticipated to be the title decider. With four games left, Barcelona, who have registered 79 points, are four points ahead of Madrid (75).
The El Clásico will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís on Sunday, May 11.