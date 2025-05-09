Barcelona set to battle Manchester United to sign €100 million-rated striker - Reports

Barcelona have been searching for a new target man to replace Robert Lewandowski due to his age. Meanwhile, Manchester United who have spotted Samu Aghehowa as a prospective target, are now set to be challenged by Barca for the Spaniard, according to CaughtOffside.

Ad

Manchester United and Barcelona have had issues concerning their number nines in recent stints. For the Red Devils, the main dilemma has been the failure of their strikers to score goals consistently.

Since last summer, Samu has been a hot target in transfer discussions and rumors, having been linked with several big-money clubs. However, FC Porto secured his services for €20 million from Atlético Madrid in August 2024.

In his first season with Porto, Samu has made a good impression by bagging 24 goals and three assists in 40 games. This has made him remain a trending target in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona have reportedly scouted the Spaniard, and Sempre Barca also reported that he's perceived to be Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement. However, the major problem for Barca and United is Samu's €100 million release clause in his contract with Porto, which runs till June 2029.

This is based on the impression that he has barely proven himself in a formidable league to deserve such a huge transfer valuation. It remains to be seen if Manchester United, Barca, or any strong European powerhouse will sign the Spaniard in the coming months.

Ad

"The Clásico on Sunday is a golden opportunity to recover" - Barcelona legend Rivaldo

Andres Iniesta Testimonial 'El Clasico' In Tokyo - Source: Getty

Legendary Barca forward Rivaldo has insinuated that Hansi Flick's side should focus on their upcoming game against Real Madrid. He added that the encounter versus Los Blancos is a great opportunity for Blaugrana to recover following their UCL exit.

Ad

In a recent interview, Rivaldo spoke extensively about Barca and said (via Barca Universal):

"Before thinking about the future, we must focus on the present: the Clásico on Sunday is a golden opportunity to recover. You can’t fall out of the Champions League and then lose at home to Madrid."

Barca's next La Liga clash against Madrid is anticipated to be the title decider. With four games left, Barcelona, who have registered 79 points, are four points ahead of Madrid (75).

The El Clásico will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís on Sunday, May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More