Barcelona set to battle Premier League side in race to sign 29-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports

Barcelona are set to battle Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, as per reports from Tribal Football. The 29-year-old, who arrived at the Allianz Arena from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, is expected to be in high demand across Europe this year.

Sane's contract at Bayern comes to an end this summer, which has alerted other clubs, with Barcelona leading the race to sign him. Spurs are ready to go toe-to-toe with them in this battle.

The Catalan side's financial difficulties are well documented, and they will be more than happy to secure his signature for free and spring only for his wages. The same report states that while Sane has been offered as a free agent to several clubs in Europe, no deal has materialized so far.

This will be good news for Barcelona, who can now straightaway negotiate wages with the Germany international's representatives. Barca manager Hansi Flick is said to be a big admirer of Sane, whom he managed at Bayern Munich and for the German national team.

Leroy Sane's previous performances for Bayern Munich amid Barcelona links

Bayern reportedly tried to tie Sane to a three-year deal, but are now aware that they would most probably lose him for free at the end of this season. His performance has been modest at best this season, scoring eight goals in 29 matches across all competitions and bagging two assists.

Sane's best performances came for Bayern in 2021-22 and 2022-23, when he scored 14 goals each in the two seasons across all competitions. He also bagged 14 and nine assists respectively. In 2023-24, Sane found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 42 matches across all competitions.

Sane has won the UEFA Champions League and three Bundesliga titles with Bayern, as well as two Premier League titles with Manchester City.

