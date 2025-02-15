Barcelona set to beat Premier League duo in €58m pursuit of La Liga attacking sensation: Reports

Barcelona are set to trigger Athletic Bilbao's €58 million release clause for Nico Williams, according to a report by The Boot Room (via Football Espana). This comes after Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing the Spaniard in the summer.

La Blaugrana were heavily interested in signing Williams last summer and has once again shown interest for the left-winger. Best known for his attacking proficiency and creativity upfront, the Spaniard has proven to be a lethal attacker in recent years.

In 30 appearances this season, Williams has scored four goals and provided five assists for Bilbao. His versatility to feature on both the right and left flank in attack could stand to be advantageous for Barcelona if signed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer more than Williams's release clause as they look to sign him in the summer. It is believed that the Gunners' decision to pay more would allow Bilbao to spread Williams's transfer payment.

Liverpool are likewise in the race to sign the Spaniard but they seem to be behind other clubs in the race. Amid all the speculations, Williams reportedly favors a move to the Camp Nou rather than the Premier League.

This is despite the speculation that La Blaugrana are financially behind other clubs in the race. Thus, it remains to be seen if Williams will join Barca in the coming months.

Barcelona reach agreement to extend Robert Lewandowski's contract - Reports

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana have reportedly reached an agreement with Robert Lewandowski over his contract extension, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Fichajes.net). The Polish striker's contract at Camp Nou is scheduled to expire in June 2026 by default.

However, the aforementioned report added that Lewandowski has agreed to stay at Camp Nou for one more season. Lewandowski's current contract included a clause that could be triggered if he plays half of this season’s league game.

However, Barca are looking to ensure Lewandowski's continuity without triggering this clause. In the 2024-25 season, Lewandowski has proven to be an exceptional player in attack for the Catalan giants.

In 33 games, he has scored 31 goals and provided three assists. Given his outstanding performance, Lewandowski remains a key player for Flick in attack. Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in their next league game on Monday (February 17).

