Barcelona set to confirm exits of 5 first team players and complete signings of Marcos Alonso and 2 other players today: Gerard Romero

Barcelona are set to imminently confirm the departures of as many as five players and the arrival of three new individuals, renowned journalist Gerard Romero has claimed.

The Blaugrana have had a busy transfer window, bringing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and more. It is believed that Barcelona are still in the market for new players, specifically ones that could bolster their fullback areas.

As per Romero, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso and a right-back are set to join Barca’s ranks on August 30. In addition to the two full-backs, a certain player has also been tipped to join the Catalans. The journalist, however, is yet to disclose the name or profile of the player that Barca’s sporting director Mateu Alemany is reportedly plotting to sign.

Barcelona, of course, cannot continue to spend without offloading some of their players. According to the aforementioned report, five departures are set to be confirmed by the club on August 30. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic, and Abde Ezzalzouli are set to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

New signing Robert Lewandowski has been Barcelona’s standout performer thus far

Barcelona and Bayern Munich held summer-long negotiations over Robert Lewandowski. Only after the player publicly expressed his desire to leave the Bavarians and Barca raised their transfer fee to €45 million, did Bayern green light the move. There were doubts over the Poland international’s adaption time, but as made evident by his performances, he has had no trouble settling in.

Lewandowski, who is widely hailed as one of the best strikers in the world, drew a blank in his debut, in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano. Since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with. The Pole scored a brace and provided an assist in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on August 21. A week later (August 28), he followed it up with another brace and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

If the former Bayern Munich man can maintain his goalscoring run, he would be able to give the league’s other Pichichi contenders, including Karim Benzema, a run for their money.

