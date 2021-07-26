Barcelona set date for Lionel Messi's contract renewal - reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly looking to announce a new deal for Lionel Messi on August 2nd. Laporta wants the Argentine to return from his vacation and put pen to the contract straight away.

As per a report in Sport, Lionel Messi will be offered his new contract on August 2nd. Barcelona have set the date for the official signing after agreeing a new deal with the Argentine.

🚨| Barcelona plans to announce the contract renewal of Lionel Messi this week. However, some details could postpone the announcement to the first week of August. The club has called Messi to join the pre-season on 2nd August; along with Agüero, Emerson and Araújo.@sport [🥈] pic.twitter.com/oQjetgYqxs — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) July 26, 2021

The report claims Lionel Messi will be back in Spain from his vacation next month. He was given an extended break by the Catalan club after he guided Argentina to Copa America glory earlier this month.

Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed a 5-year deal with Barcelona, instead of a year-on-year contract. He has also reduced his wages by 50% as per reports in Spain.

Barcelona president confident of registering Lionel Messi and others

Lionel Messi is currently a free agent but the Argentine is set to stay at Barcelona. He is yet to sign a new deal at the club but is expected to put pen to it next month.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident he can get the deal over the line and said:

"The player has always said that he wants to continue and we are making progress with the negotiations. [club directors] Yuste and Alemany are working very well. It is a wish that we all have: we want Messi to continue at Barca. That he [will] continue for many years and that he can play with footballers from Barca."

Messi will return to training on August 2nd. Aguero and Emerson, who played in the Copa America, will train together with Messi. They are not expected to travel to Barcelona’s friendly matches in Germany. pic.twitter.com/CveKYDXCOt — SportsCrazyNation (@SportsCrazyNat1) July 26, 2021

LaLiga are waiting for Barcelona to reduce their wage bill before registering new signings. Joan Laporta is confident of getting things set in time and getting all the players in their squad for the season. He added:

"The players that we are incorporating can be registered. We know about the restrictions, which are motivated by the heritage we have. We don't have it easy, but they are working very well with La Liga. We must follow the rules. We are confident in reducing the wage bill or finding a formula that is acceptable to La Liga.

"We see goodwill on the part of La Liga and also its president. He is the first interested in having players like Memphis play for Barca, but there are rules and he wants them to be followed. We are trying to achieve the goal of registering players. The players are having a very good attitude."

Barcelona have signed Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay so far on a free transfer.

