Barcelona set deadline for sealing deal for their priority summer transfer target: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly set a deadline on signing their main transfer target, Nico Williams, from Athletic Club. According to reports from TV3, the club are looking to wrap up the deal before July 16.

Williams graduated from Athletic's famed Basque-only academy in 2021 and immediately established himself as a crucial member of the first team. Soon, he made waves with his blistering pace, exceptional dribbling, pinpoint crossing, dexterity, and athleticism.

Williams has made 167 appearances for Los Leones, racking up 31 goals and 30 assists. He has also made 28 appearances for the Spanish national team, bagging seven assists and six goals. He helped them win the UEFA Euro 2024.

Regarded as one of the best wingers in LaLiga, the 22-year-old has been on Barcelona's radar for over the last 12 months. Although the Catalans tried to make a move last summer, he made the decision to continue with Athletic for the 2024-25 campaign.

This summer, however, multiple reports have confirmed that Williams is intent on signing for the Blaugrana as soon as possible. Yet, the move isn't as simple as it may seem on paper, as there have been a few financial complications on Barca's side.

The Catalan giants are looking to sell a couple of first-team players to free up salary space to sign Williams. TV3 has claimed that the club has given itself a deadline of July 16 to complete all the formalities necessary to announce the signing of the young forward.

"He's a special player" - Barcelona star makes claim about the club's top transfer target Nico Williams

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has claimed that Nico Williams has proven himself to be one of 'the best' forwards in the world. He also asserted his full confidence in the Catalan giants' ability to get a move for the Athletic Club attacker over the line.

A former member of Barca's famed La Masia academy, Olmo spent time with Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig before rejoining his boyhood side last summer. He played a crucial role in the Blaugrana's domestic treble-winning (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana) campaign. He bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances.

In an interview with Jijantes, Olmo was asked about Barcelona's move for Williams. The 27-year-old, who has made 15 appearances for Spain alongside the young forward, said (via Barca Universal):

"I tell Nico that everything will be resolved. There may be some doubts, but I have full confidence in the club... I don't know anything about Nico. He's a special player who belongs to another club, and that must be respected. We are aiming to sign the best players. I love playing with the best, and Nico has proven himself with Athletic and the national team."

Barcelona will be keen to wrap up the signing of Williams before their first pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on July 27.

