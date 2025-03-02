Barcelona set to face competition from multiple European clubs for signature of LaLiga defender: Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on a move for La Liga defender Andrei Ratiu, although they are expected to face competition for his services. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the full-back has piqued the interest of various clubs in Europe due to his performances for Rayo Vallecano.

Ad

The 26-year-old Romania international came through Villarreal's academy, going on loan to other clubs and playing for Huesca, before eventually joining Vallecano in 2023. This season has seen him shine for the Spanish outfit, racking up four goal contributions in 24 La Liga games.

In Spain, clubs like Barcelona have taken notice, alongside Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, where he began his career. There are also clubs outside Spain, like Brighton & Hove Albion, Roma, and Bayer Leverkusen, who are all monitoring his situation at Vallecano.

Ad

Trending

Ratiu has a contract with the Spanish club until June 2028, and with a release clause of €25 million, he would be a somewhat affordable purchase. This will be pleasing for Barca, who are struggling with financial problems currently. The Blaugrana may also be able to convince Vallecano to receive €20 million for Ratiu, especially if they include other performance-based bonuses in the deal.

Hansi Flick makes transfer demand after Barcelona fail to beat Atleti

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made a transfer demand after he led his side to a 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid last month (via Barca Blaugranes). The two sides faced off in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Lluis Companys on February 25, where neither side could seal the win.

Ad

Flick was not pleased with their defensive performance on the night, and has pushed for the club to sign another full-back. While players like Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are the first-choice options for the full-back positions, there are no strong competitors to fight for these spots.

Other full-backs in the club, like Gerard Martin and Hector Fort, remain young and far from consistent starting opportunities in the first team. Sporting director Deco was said to have agreed to Flick's interest in a new full-back, back in November, and the duo are in agreement ahead of the summer transfer window.

With options like Ratiu on the radar, Barcelona could potentially fill up these gaps in their defense when this season is concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback