Barcelona set to hand Arsenal and Liverpool major blow in  transfer pursuit of red-hot Premier League star: Reports 

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly set to suffer a big transfer blow as Alexander Isak prefers a move to Barcelona over the English giants. After impressive performances this season, the Newcastle United striker has been a hot favorite for major European clubs in the transfer market.

Isak has contributed 22 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across competitions for Newcastle United. The Swedish forward is also the third-highest goalscorer in the league this season with 19, surpassed only by Mohamed Salah (25 goals) and Erling Haaland (20 goals). Isak is considered one of the most promising attackers in the Premier League, garnering the interest of various European giants in the transfer market.

However, Isak's future at Newcastle seems dicey if the Magpies fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. In recent weeks, the 25-year-old has been linked to the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Alexander Isak has already refused offers from Liverpool and Arsenal to secure a move to Barcelona this summer. President Joan Laporta is reportedly ready to do everything possible to secure his signing. The Catalans are in dire need of a solid replacement for an ageing Robert Lewandowski (36).

However, the deal will not be easy for Barcelona due to Newcastle United's whopping €180 million price tag for Isak. The Catalans' financial issues are well-established and they are set to face tough competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The report further claims that the Reds are unwilling to give up on their pursuit of Alexander Isak. They want to secure his signing as a replacement for Darwin Nunez, who has not been at his best this season. Meanwhile, the Gunners can also benefit from Isak's services after an inconsistent display from Kai Havertz.

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in securing the services of Barcelona captain Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Frenkie de Jong - Source: Getty

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Arsenal and Liverpool are in a race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. The Dutch international's contract with the Catalans is set to expire in 2026 with no reports of an extension.

The report suggests that the Gunners are set to offer a whopping €75 million to sign De Jong this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been monitoring the situation after failing to secure Martin Zubimendi's transfer from Real Sociedad last summer.

De Jong is a versatile midfielder adept both in the central midfield and as a pivot. He could prove to be a fruitful signing for both the Gunners and the Reds, although both clubs are also reportedly interested in Martin Zubimendi. If one side secures Zubimendi's services, the other may go for De Jong, per the aforementioned report.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly not against selling Frenkie De Jong this summer. After a prolonged absence due to injury, De Jong has become a regular starter for Hansi Flick. However, the Catalans have a great backup in La Masia graduate Marc Casado for the pivot position. Another academy graduate, Marc Bernal, is also an option once he recovers from his ACL injury.

With multiple avenues open, whether these months are Frenkie De Jong's final months at the Camp Nou remains to be seen. The Dutch midfielder has made 27 outings for Barcelona this season, recording two goals and one assist across competitions.

