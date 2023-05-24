Barcelona set Jules Kounde price tag amid rumors of summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on Jules Kounde amid rumors of a summer switch.

Kounde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter at the Catalan giants since arriving on a permanent move from Sevilla for around €50 million last summer. He has demoted Sergi Roberto to the bench as the first-choice right-back, registering one goal and six assists in 38 matches across all competitions so far.

Despite being held in high regard at Camp Nou, the 19-cap France international is discontent about his playing role, as per SPORT. He is aware that Inigo Martinez's pending arrival as a free agent would continue to force him to feature on the right. As a result, he is willing to seal a permanent transfer away this summer.

According to reputed journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona are willing to hold talks for Kounde if they receive bids in the region of €90 million in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they are reluctant to put their player on the transfer list and are of the opinion that the Frenchman's agent is attempting to negotiate a new salary.

Kounde, who has a contract until June 2027 with the Blaugrana, was heavily linked with Chelsea last summer prior to his move to the La Liga winners. It remains to be seen whether the Blues reignite their transfer pursuit or not.

Should Barcelona lose Kounde to a permanent switch this summer, they will try to secure Villarreal defender Juan Foyth's signature as an ideal replacement, as per Romero. They are also keeping an eye on a host of other right-back options, such as Diogo Dalot, Jeremie Frimpong, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Meunier and Joel Veltman.

Barcelona keen to sign Eredivisie right-back this summer: Reports

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are keen to lure Lutsharel Geertruida away from Feyenoord in the upcoming summer. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is a big admirer of the €20 million-rated defender's offensive profile.

Geertruida, 22, has established himself as an important player for Feyenoord since making his debut in October 2017. He has helped them lift a total of three trophies, including the Eredivisie title in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

An offensive-minded right-back blessed with heading and stamina, the Dutchman has impressed with his fine outings for his team this campaign. He has registered three goals and as many assists in 40 appearances so far.

