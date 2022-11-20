Barcelona set to keep track of Portugal attacker's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin, all eyes are on Qatar, and Barcelona are no different.

According to El Nacional, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany and manager Xavi Hernandez will both be watching the Qatar games in search of new talent.

The focus is on four defenders, two midfielders and two forwards, and one particular player has caught their eye: Portugal's Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan striker has been brilliant for the Rossoneri in Serie A, having snatched up the league's MVP award last season when he led them to a Scudetto.

The 24-year-old striker has been on top of his game this campaign, scoring six goals and creating four in just 12 starts.

This has seen Barca place him on their list of serious targets, and an impressive World Cup run by the forward could see the Catalan giants make their move.

Leao's contract is currently set to expire in 2024, and news regarding a new deal is yet to be revealed.

If Milan and their star forward cannot agree on an extension by the summer of 2023, the Blaugrana will likely be in the race to sign him at a bargain.

Barcelona look to sign Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol as Gerard Pique replacement

West London powerhouse Chelsea are reportedly facing a crisis in their bid to sign Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, with Barcelona now in the race for the young defender.

The RB Leipzig centre-back was on the Blues' radar even before his move from Dinamo Zagreb and is considered to be Graham Potter's top target.

According to The Express, the Germany-based defender has continued to draw positive attention since joining the Red Bull franchise.

Barcelona are currently undergoing a transition, and with the recent retirement of long-serving defender Gerrard Pique, Los Cules are in need of another top-quality defensive option.

Chelsea and Barcelona established a bit of a transfer rivalry in the recently concluded transfer window. Raphina and Joules Kounde were being sought by both clubs, and the duo picked the Catalan side over the west London side.

The Blues will hope to entice their target this time, as they are currently struggling to perform at their usual levels in the Premier League. Barca, on the other hand, currently sit atop LaLiga.

