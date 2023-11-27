Barcelona set to land Liverpool star in January transfer as details of deal emerge – Reports

Barcelona are allegedly set to finalise a cut-price deal to sign Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Blaugrana, who won the La Liga title by 10 points past campaign, recently lost Gavi to a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury. As a result, they are now on the lookout for a central midfielder.

According to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has identified Thiago as the temporary replacement for Gavi. He is thought to have already contacted the 32-year-old ahead of a winter move, which is likely to cost in the region of £6 million.

Thiago, on the other hand, is reportedly interested in rejoining Barcelona this term. With his Liverpool deal set to expire next summer, he is aiming to secure a transfer away from his current club this season.

A 46-cap Spain international, Thiago rose through Barcelona's youth ranks prior to his senior debut in 2008. He made 100 appearances for his boyhood team and left them to move to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool midfielder is currently on the sidelines due to a hip injury. He is yet to make an appearance for his club this season.

So far, Thiago has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 games across competitions for Liverpool. He has missed a staggering 81 overall matches for the Reds owing to a number of injury issues.

Liverpool front-runners to rope in Barcelona target Lucas Beraldo, says famed journalist

In his column for Brazilian news outlet UOL, reliable journalist Rafael Reis insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side are in pole position to snap up Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo. He revealed while discussing potential future players to represent Brazil's national team next year:

"As he only has a year and a few months of professional career and experience only in Brazilian football, he still needs to be tested a little more before effectively fighting for a place in the Canarian team. But Beraldo has plenty of potential. And Liverpool, the favorite club to take him from Sao Paulo, knows this very well."

However, according to Bolavip reporter Alexsander Vieira, Barcelona are regarded as the front-runners in the race to sign the left-footed star. Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus are also keen to sign the £17 million-rated player.

Beraldo, 20, has cemented himself as a key starter for Sao Paulo since the start of the year. He has helped his boyhood club register 21 clean sheets in 49 games so far, lifting the 2023 Copa do Brasil trophy.