Barcelona set to make decision on Serie A star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly going to make a decision on whether or not to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the next few days. The goalkeeper is set to become a free agent this summer after deciding not to extend his deal with the Rossoneri.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Barcelona board are yet to make their decision over signing Donnarumma this summer. The Catalan club see their current first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as 'untouchable', and are therefore still weighing up a move for the AC Milan shot-stopper.

Juventus and PSG are also reportedly keen on signing the Italian this summer, with the Bianconeri supposedly seeing Donnarumma as the successor to Gianluigi Buffon. The Turin club are reportedly looking to first offload current first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before offering the 22-year-old a contract.

Donnarumma is currently the undisputed No. 1 for both club and country. The Italian has already made over 250 club appearances despite his age, and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make a move for him this summer.

Barcelona set for a huge summer ahead

The upcoming summer transfer window will be massively important for Barcelona and Ronald Koeman. The club is preparing for a huge overhaul which could see the Dutchman leave the club along with many of its current players.

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta addressed the media on Friday and explained the club's plans going forward. When asked about Koeman's future, he said:

"I have already told Koeman what I had to tell him very clearly. We’re assessing the season. He has a contract in place but I don’t believe in transitional seasons. We will continue to speak to him and make further decisions next week. You have to understand that he was a coach that was already in place with a year on his deal when we took over. We’re trying to come to an agreement where we can share with each other what we want for next season. We take everything into account. Ronald will be the first to know our decision."

Laporta was also asked about the club's financial situation and what effect that would have on potential summer transfers. He explained:

"We have €1.2 billion gross debt and around €350 million in losses. We are sure that we will revert it because we have strong assets. There are a lot of investors that are keen on our club and I am optimistic that in two seasons, we will be financially healthy again. Losing has consequences and we will try and improve the squad. Next week, we will announce signings for the first team and you will see the results of what we have been working on."

