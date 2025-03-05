Barcelona set to make transfer move for 27-year-old Premier League star amid Arsenal interest: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly poised to make a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, while Arsenal are also interested in the 27-year-old. CaughtOffside claim the Catalan side have tracked him as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

As per the aforementioned report, Barca could potentially sell De Jong ahead of his contract expiration in 2026, which would give them the funds necessary for a competitive bid.

Newcastle could sell Guimaraes as a means of improving their financial position and staying in compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations. This has reportedly alerted the Catalan giants to make a move for the Brazil international.

Moreover, with the Gunners' reported interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Barca could get a free run to sign Guimaraes. But the club's financial problems remain an obstacle. This season, the Newcastle star has scored twice and set up another six in 27 Premier League appearances.

Barcelona decide against move for Arsenal midfielder

Barcelona have passed on the opportunity to sign Thomas Partey after his contract with Arsenal expires. The Ghanaian will be available on a free transfer this summer, and the Catalans considered bringing him in for his experience. However, they have decided not to bid for him at all.

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), Barcelona's director of football Deco will turn to their two young midfield players Marc Casado and Marc Bernal. The Blaugrana also have Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutch midfielder's future is uncertain.

At present, Barca have held off on bringing in Partey, directing their efforts instead to internal solutions. Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to renew Partey's contract to extend his stay at the Emirates for another year.

The 31-year-old has also drawn interest from clubs in Europe, which could lead to a tussle for his signature in the summer. This season, Partey has played an important role for the Gunners, scoring thrice and creating thrice in 40 appearances.

