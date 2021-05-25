Barcelona set to offer attacking star a new contract - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offer Ousmane Dembele a new contract as they see him as an integral part of their team in the future.

Dembele’s contract with the Blaugrana expires in the summer of 2022, and the club want to extend his stay at Camp Nou as per Mundo Deportivo.

Dembele is keen to extend his stay at Barcelona as well, and admitted recently that he is willing to open talks with the club.

30 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored 30 goals for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, 15 with his left foot and 15 with his right. Equilibrium. pic.twitter.com/XX4ZVMpgFg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2021

“There has not yet been any conversation with the new management, but I am happy and I feel good. I don't know the new president who has arrived very well, but he is very close. We'll see how it goes," Dembele said in an interview.

Barcelona feel Dembele can progress as a player

Dembele has divided opinion amongst fans for his inconsistent displays, but lest we forget, he is still pretty young.

At just 24, the France international has already experienced some incredible highs in his footballing career, and needs a good manager to bring out the best in him.

Under Ronald Koeman, his form once again fluctuated last season and he mustered up underwhelming numbers. Just six goals and three assists aren't good enough for a player of his ability, and he will look to improve that next season.

Barcelona are ready to place more faith in their younger players next season, and Dembele, despite his age, will be the more experienced face in their attack following his achievements already.

✍ (DEMBÉLÉ): Barcelona want to extend Ousmane Dembélé's contract beyond 2022 but if an agreement is not reached by the end of July, the club will put him on the transfer market to prevent him leaving for free next year.#FCB 🇫🇷



Via (🟢): @tjuanmarti [sport] pic.twitter.com/1pJnAzHJXf — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 19, 2021

Despite his goal-return, Koeman trusts Dembele, as the Frenchman made 30 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga last season and was a regular feature in the side.

The Dutchman spoke highly of Dembele in April, explaining that the Frenchman had improved physically and adding that he would like the player to remain at Barcelona.

“Ousmane’s career this season is very good, physically he has improved a lot, it is the key to his consistency," Koeman said. "If it’s up to me, of course, I’d like him to stay with us.”

Since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Dembele has made 118 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.