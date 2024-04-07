Barcelona set to offer superstar midfielder a new contract, consider star as a key player for their future - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want to offer Pedri a new deal and consider the Spaniard as a key future player.

Pedri, winner of the Kopa Trophy in 2021, is already one of Barca's most influential and regular players. The 21-year-old, however, has suffered from three different hamstring injuries this season, sidelining him for 19 games.

He has made 24 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists. However, his participation in the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is uncertain and the club are reportedly unwilling to take risks with the player's health.

Pedri, though, could be in line for a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season and Barcelona want to keep him beyond that. He joined the club from UD Las Palmas in 2019 and has so far made 133 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

Atletico Madrid president confirms Barcelona want to extend Joao Felix's stay

Joao Felix joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. Since the loan transfer, Felix has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has now confirmed that Barca want to extend Felix's stay. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Barca want him and he's happy there. Barca is lucky to have such a talented player like Joao. He's magnificent, great player. He's fit in well. I don't know how much Atleti would get at this stage in terms of money."

Felix's loan deal expires in the summer. Barca are keen on signing him permanently, which the club's current financial situation might not allow. However, La Blaugrana are reportedly working with Felix's agent Jorge Mendes to find a way around the situation.

