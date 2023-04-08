Barcelona set to receive €500,000 after player reaches key target at Serie A club - Reports

French defender Samuel Umtiti may have been out of the spotlight at Barcelona, but his time on loan at Lecce is proving to be a career revival for him.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Umtiti's loan deal included appearance-related targets that would result in payments of €500,000 to Barca if achieved.

The latest target was reportedly triggered when the defender started against Napoli, marking his 15th start for Lecce in Serie A. The club is now set to pay Barca €500,000, a bonus that will no doubt be welcomed by the cash-strapped Catalan giants.

Umtiti's loan deal did not include any fees paid by Lecce to Barcelona, and the Italian club is not responsible for any portion of his wages. However, Umtiti's strong performances have made him a valuable asset to the team, and Lecce are reportedly considering extending his stay in Italy.

For Umtiti, this return to form has been a positive step in his career, and his consistent run of games in Italy will also benefit Barca. The Blaugrana will be able to use his improved performances to attract more suitors for the defender when they make plans to move him on permanently in the summer.

Though €500,000 may not be a significant sum in the grand scheme of things, for a club struggling to maintain Financial Fair Play compliance, every penny counts. Umtiti's time in Italy is proving to be a win-win situation for both the player and his parent club as the 29-year-old continues to build momentum towards a brighter future.

Barcelona place Bayer Leverkusen right-back on their radar

Barcelona’s quest for rejuvenation in the summer transfer window has taken another twist, with Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen being targeted by the Catalan giants. The young full-back has been turning heads across Europe with his outstanding performances, earning him a place on the radar of several top clubs.

Frimpong, aged 22, has demonstrated his versatility and attacking prowess in Leverkusen’s ranks, having scored goals and picked up nine assists in all competitions this season. Playing predominantly as a right-back, Frimpong has shown he can also operate as a wing-back or wide midfielder, making him a valuable asset to any team.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Barca Blaugranes), the Blaugrana have already made contact with the player’s agent to signal their interest and learn what they need to make a potential transfer happen.

Poll : 0 votes