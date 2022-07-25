Barcelona set to rival Manchester United in race to sign €50 million-rated Inter Milan star - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the race to sign Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona and Manchester United are considering a move for Dumfries, who was one of Inter Milan's standout players last season.

The Italian giants are, however, in a difficult financial situation and could therefore be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer. The Serie A club reportedly value the Dutchman at €50 million.

MUMU Football @MUMUfootball

Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, as Spanish outlet Fichajes said.

#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball *Dumfries Transfer Rumours*Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, as Spanish outlet Fichajes said. *Dumfries Transfer Rumours*🔴🔴🔴Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, as Spanish outlet Fichajes said.#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball https://t.co/PZTRqrm2u4

The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last summer for just €12.5 million. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Simone Inzaghi's side, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

He helped the club finish second in the league table and win the Coppa Italia. His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona and Manchester United, who are both seemingly in the market for a new right-back.

Barcelona will be eager to sign an adequate replacement for Brazilian defender Dani Alves, who left the club at the end of last season. The Red Devils could also attempt to sign a right-back before the close of the summer transfer window due to Aaron Wan Bissaka's dismal recent performances.

Denzel Dumfries could prefer a move to Barcelona over Manchester United

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A

Denzel Dumfries will be keen to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs if he leaves Inter Milan this summer. The 26-year-old is likely to be eager to play in the Champions League next season and potentially win silverware.

Barcelona are a club on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard led them to a second-place finish in La Liga last season despite their dismal start to the campaign. The club have also signed a number of world-class players this summer, including the likes of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan giants are therefore expected to provide stiff competition to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the league title next season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are going through a transition phase under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is expected to rebuild and revamp the squad over the next couple of transfer windows. They could therefore take time to develop into a club that will be able to challenge for silverware.

PF | Transfer News @PurelyFootball Manchester United are readying a bid for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.



(Gazzetta dello Sport) Manchester United are readying a bid for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. (Gazzetta dello Sport) https://t.co/ccDbWg6Wym

The Red Devils also failed to qualify for next season's Champions League as they finished sixth in the league table last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far