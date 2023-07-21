Barcelona set to sell 21-year-old star for just €10 million - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to let promising 21-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez go for a mere €10 million. As per Diario AS (via BarcaBlaugranes), the stage is set for Gonzalez to ink a deal with Porto.

This move will see the youngster committed to the Portuguese giants for the next four years but the Blaugrana are want to ensure there a buy-back clause in the deal. This means if Gonzalez dazzles in Porto and exceeds expectations, a return to Camp Nou could be on the horizon.

Gonzalez reportedly had a heart-to-heart with manager Xavi Hernandez, where he learned he has to find new employers, for the time being. Last season saw him out of Camp Nou on loan and news filtering in from Mundo Deportivo claims that Nico isn't anticipated to get ample playing time this season.

As Xavi reportedly advised, Gonzalez should seize one of the many offers on the table. According to the report, the youngster's father candidly acknowledged that the player's entourage have got quite a few tempting offers to mull over.

While Gonzalez’s immediate future with Barcelona looks a tad murky, the silver lining is the Champions League aspirations he might fulfill with Porto. If Gonzalez fancies staying closer to his Spanish roots, La Liga outfits like Girona and Real Betis are also knocking at his door.

Last season, Gonzalez played 26 La Liga games for Valencia, scoring once and assisting once.

Porto eyeing deals for Barcelona duo: Reports

Barca's discussions with Porto over the sale of Nico Gonzalez might come bundled with an additional surprise. As per SPORT (via Football Espana), Mexican right-back Julian Araujo is also on the verge of joining the Portuguese giants on loan.

Arriving at Camp Nou this past February, Araujo’s Barcelona journey has not been the smoothest. Administrative hiccups led to a delayed filing of his paperwork, leaving the 21-year-old on the sidelines and unable to don the iconic Blaugrana jersey.

It appears Araujo's Barca debut may be further postponed, with a potential loan move in the works. Las Palmas have reportedly shown a keen interest in a loan deal for the Mexican dynamo but Porto now appears to be seeking a robust double act.

Barcelona’s gamble on the rich-back was bold but manager Xavi Hernandez might lean towards the reliability of Sergi Roberto as Jules Kounde's backup rather than Araujo. Thus, a loan spell could be the perfect solution for the Mexican to find playing time.