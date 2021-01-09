Reports: Barcelona set to sign Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde

According to Spanish publication Kicker, Barcelona are looking to sign TSG Hoffenheim ace Melayro Bogarde, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Bogarde is a product of the TSG Hoffenheim Academy and has developed into one of the most exciting young defenders across Europe's top five leagues. The Dutchman has proven to be quite versatile and can play in a number of positions, including as a right-back or in midfield.

"@MelayroBogarde is very versatile but his strengths lie in central midfield. He has exceptional ability and has a good future ahead of him."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#S04TSG pic.twitter.com/VvqhMdntfT — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 7, 2021

Bogarde has made only three league appearances for the Bundesliga outfit but was named as a substitute in 12 of 14 league matches this season. The teenager is capable of filling in for the likes of Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt or Kevin Akpoguma if called upon.

With the 18-year-old’s contract expiring this June and no renewal talks in sight, several clubs across Europe have been put on high alert.

Barcelona and AC Milan interested in signing Bogarde on a free transfer

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Slovan Liberec: Group L - UEFA Europa League

According to Kicker, Barcelona are monitoring Melayro Bogarde’s situation in Germany and are interested in bringing the defender to the Camp Nou.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca di Marzio reported that Hoffenheim would be open to selling the defender this January. They stand to lose the 18-year-old on the Bosman rule once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement

The addition of a new defender could help the Catalan giants, who are in dire need of defensive reinforcements. Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career, and Borgade would add depth to the defensive fold of Clement Lenglet, Araujo and Oscar Mingueza.

❗Ronald Araújo made 4 tackles, 4 clearances and 2 interceptions against Athletic Bilbao yesterday. He also won 4 out of 5 ground duels and won 2 out of 2 aerial duels.



Rock-solid. pic.twitter.com/nosCCuchfN — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) January 8, 2021

It is reported that AC Milan are among the clubs tracking Melayro Bogarde. However, Barcelona have an edge over the Serie A side, as their current assistant coach, Alfred Schreuder, coached the 18-year-old during his stint with Hoffenheim.

The Hoffenheim starlet is also the nephew of ex-Barcelona player Winston Bogarde, who plied his trade at the Camp Nou for two seasons before his retirement.

Should Bogarde move to Barcelona, he will immediately provide competition for Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza. The player could ultimately nail a regular first-team place at Camp Nou.