Reports: Barcelona set to sign Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde

According to Spanish publication Kicker, Barcelona are looking to sign TSG Hoffenheim ace Melayro Bogarde, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
Bogarde is a product of the TSG Hoffenheim Academy and has developed into one of the most exciting young defenders across Europe's top five leagues. The Dutchman has proven to be quite versatile and can play in a number of positions, including as a right-back or in midfield.
Bogarde has made only three league appearances for the Bundesliga outfit but was named as a substitute in 12 of 14 league matches this season. The teenager is capable of filling in for the likes of Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt or Kevin Akpoguma if called upon.
With the 18-year-old’s contract expiring this June and no renewal talks in sight, several clubs across Europe have been put on high alert.
Barcelona and AC Milan interested in signing Bogarde on a free transfer
According to Kicker, Barcelona are monitoring Melayro Bogarde’s situation in Germany and are interested in bringing the defender to the Camp Nou.
Sky Italia journalist Gianluca di Marzio reported that Hoffenheim would be open to selling the defender this January. They stand to lose the 18-year-old on the Bosman rule once his contract expires at the end of the season.
The addition of a new defender could help the Catalan giants, who are in dire need of defensive reinforcements. Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career, and Borgade would add depth to the defensive fold of Clement Lenglet, Araujo and Oscar Mingueza.
It is reported that AC Milan are among the clubs tracking Melayro Bogarde. However, Barcelona have an edge over the Serie A side, as their current assistant coach, Alfred Schreuder, coached the 18-year-old during his stint with Hoffenheim.
The Hoffenheim starlet is also the nephew of ex-Barcelona player Winston Bogarde, who plied his trade at the Camp Nou for two seasons before his retirement.
Should Bogarde move to Barcelona, he will immediately provide competition for Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza. The player could ultimately nail a regular first-team place at Camp Nou.