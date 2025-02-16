Barcelona set for transfer setback in the summer despite operating uder LaLiga's 1:1 rule - Reports

Barcelona will have to sell players this summer before they can rope in new faces, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans refrained from investing in the squad over the winter, but are expected to be active in the summer transfer window.

Ad

The club achieved LaLiga's 1:1 financial rule in January after receiving €28m from a 30-year concession on 475 VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou. While the move was approved by the league, the club still need to generate funds for additional flexibility.

Barcelona can do this by either securing fresh revenue or reducing player wages. They can reinvest any amount they raise into squad reinforcements this summer.

As such, the Catalans' summer business could depend on their ability to offload fringe players this year. One of the most likely departures is Ansu Fati, who is on massive wages and has hardly featured under Hansi Flick.

Ad

Trending

The LaLiga giants are also expected to turn their attention to the backline, with a surplus of defenders at their disposal. It has been suggested that Barcelona are all set to add Jonathan Tah to their roster this summer.

The German defender's arrival on a possible Bosman move will raise questions about the futures of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Erik Garcia. Araujo could be allowed to leave if he hands in a transfer request, while Christensen and Garcia are both in the final 18 months of their contracts. The Catalans could also offload Inaki Pena, who has dropped behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order of late.

Ad

Will Wojciech Szczesny sign a new deal with Barcelona?

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny came out of retirement last October to join Barcelona as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's replacement, following the German's injury. The Catalans opted to sign Szczesny for free to provide cover for Inaki Pena.

Ad

While the Spaniard started well, he has dropped out of prominence of late, with Hansi Flick putting his trust in Szczesny. The Pole has performed admirably so far, but his contract expires in under five months.

Speaking recently to SPORT, Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that the club will soon sit down for talks with the 34-year-old.

“If he is happy, he is a player to keep in mind because he can give us a lot next year. I don’t know his plans yet. We haven’t spoken, but we will surely speak soon,” said Deco.

Wojciech Szczesny has registered four clean sheets in nine appearances for the Catalans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback