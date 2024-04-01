Barcelona set to do a U-turn and offer new contract to star player: Reports

Barcelona are allegedly interested in offering Sergi Roberto a new contract despite thinking about releasing him at the end of his current deal in the past.

Roberto, who was named the Blaugrana's captain at the start of the 2023-24 term, currently has just three months left on his contract. The 32-year-old could leave his boyhood club on a Bosman move this June.

However, according to Spanish sports outlet Relevo, Barcelona are aiming to offer the versatile full-back a contract extension this April. They are expected to sit down with the player's entourage in the near future.

Earlier this season, the Blaugrana's top brass had no plans of extending Roberto's stay at the team. However, they have reconsidered their stance following the star's latest performances at the heart of the midfield.

Roberto, who is believed to be mentoring the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort, has made 17 appearances for Barcelona this season. He has recorded three goals and two assists in 904 minutes of action so far.

Tottenham urged to sign Barcelona winger

Speaking to Tottenham News, ex-Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton stated that his former club should try to sign Blaugrana winger Raphinha this summer. He elaborated:

"He's got the ability and he'll be given that freedom to express himself. I think a player like him, that's what he needs. Maybe at Barcelona, is it a little bit more structured? Has he not been given the time on the pitch that he would like to go and show that ability? It's a league that he knows well if he comes back to England, he knows what it is all about."

Hutton, who represented Spurs between 2008 and 2011, concluded:

"It is a lot of money however, I don't know how much football he's played this season, but it's a lot of money to pay. Is [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy willing to splash that when he might be looking at other areas within the team? It will be an interesting one, but definitely somebody that ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham."

Since departing Leeds United in a potential £55 million deal in 2022, Raphinha has started 54 of his 79 appearances across competitions for his team. He has bagged 16 goals and provided 22 assists, lifting a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana trophy for them so far.

Should the left-footed Brazilian opt to join Tottenham in the future, he would pop up as a vital squad member for them. He would mainly compete for places with Dejan Kulusevski for the starting right wing berth.