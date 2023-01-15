Barcelona set whopping Raphinha price tag amid interest from Arsenal: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly slapped an astounding €100 million price tag on Raphina amid Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian winger. The Gunners were in the race to sign the former Leeds United attacker before he opted to head to the Nou Camp in the summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled following his €58 million move from Elland Road to Barca last July. He has featured on 22 occasions across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal missed out on the signing of top target Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the Shakthar Donetsk winger joining Chelsea for €70 million. It appears that Raphinha is the Gunners' alternative, and they could return for a player they courted throughout the summer of 2022.

However, if they are to lure him to the Emirates Stadium, they will have to pay a hefty fee. SPORT reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has placed a €100 million fee on the Brazilian. The Blaugrana feel Raphinha is more adapted to the needs of Xavi's side.

Raphinha enjoyed a brilliant spell in the Premier League with Leeds. He made 65 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 17 goals and contributing 12 assists. His six months with Barca have so far failed to replicate the form he managed at Elland Road.

Barcelona boss Xavi admitted he would like to manage a Premier League side like Arsenal in 2019

Xavi wants to become a Premier League manager.

Xavi signed a two-year deal with Barcelona in 2021, succeeding Ronald Koeman as the Catalan giants' manager. However, he was enthusiastic about potentially becoming a Premier League manager one day.

In 2019, the Spaniard stated his intentions to manage in the English top flight one day. He told Sky Sports:

"That is my goal, but obviously, who doesn't like the Premier League? The football atmosphere, the packed stadiums and the people who play in the Premier League say it's extraordinary."

The former Barca midfielder then admitted that he would like to manage a top Premier League side such as Arsenal:

"Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, [Manchester] City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham."

Xavi continued by explaining the success that managers from abroad have had when taking over a Premier League club:

"Also, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Mauricio] Pochettino and Unai Emery, many people who have gone there are doing an extraordinary job."

The Spanish coach has overseen 37 wins, 12 draws, and as many defeats in 61 matches while at the helm of Barcelona. He has propelled the side up to 1st in La Liga this season, holding a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid after 16 games.

